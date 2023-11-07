PSG fan and police officer stabbed in clashes ahead of Champions League match in Milan

MILAN (AP) — A Paris Saint-Germain fan has been seriously injured and a police officer is also in hospital after both were stabbed in clashes between the supporters of the French team and AC Milan. A group of around 50 Milan fans reportedly attacked PSG supporters on the eve of the Champions League match between the teams. A PSG fan was rushed to hospital after being stabbed twice in the leg. There were also clashes between PSG supporters and police. An officer was stabbed and the alleged culprit was arrested. A Newcastle fan was stabbed in the same area of the city before Milan’s other home match in the Champions League in September.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.