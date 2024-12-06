PSG falters at Auxerre while Canada’s Jonathan David hits double as Lille beat Brest

PARIS (AP) — Donovan Leon turned in an superb goalkeeping display to help Auxerre to a 0-0 draw with French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. It was the first time PSG has failled to score in the French league this season but it remains eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1. Earlier in the night, striker Jonathan David scored two and made another and Lille has brushed past Brest 3-1. David’s goals took his season total to 17 in 23 games and moved him to the top of the league’s goal-scoring charts. Lille is second on points in the standings with Marseille and Monaco. Brest stays in 11th.

