PSG fails to win the French league after drawing with struggling Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has failed to clinch the French league title at home after it had to come from two goals down to draw with struggling Le Havre 3-3. It took a stoppage-time goal from Goncalo Ramos to force the draw on Saturday. A win as expected would have given PSG a third straight French crown and record-extending 12th overall. PSG extended its lead to 12 points over second-placed Monaco, which has four games left. PSG can still become champion this weekend if Monaco drops points against Lyon on Sunday.

