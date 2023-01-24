PSG faces busy February with Bayern and Marseille tests

There’s a busy February ahead for Paris Saint-Germain. Next month will be packed with big matches for PSG and likely to set the tone for the rest of the defending French champion’s season. PSG won’t be sorry to see the end of January. It’s been struggling since the start of the new year with two defeats in its last three league matches. The 7-0 demolition of amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday boosted morale but Christophe Galtier’s team is not in the best of form ahead of a loaded period. PSG has seven matches in February including major tests against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Marseille in a domestic doubleheader.

