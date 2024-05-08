PSG faces a difficult rebuilding task without Mbappé as the curtain falls on superstar era

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will become the latest expensive superstar to leave Paris Saint-Germain without a Champions League title. The question now for the French club is how to rebuild without its record scorer: keep pouring money on big-name signings or find another way to compete with Europe’s best? Replacing him will be difficult, no matter how much money the club spends. The France forward has scored 255 goals for PSG, and his prolific output helped deliver six league titles in seven years. But it also often masked glaring deficiencies that were exposed at the highest level in the Champions League. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has many key decisions to make as PSG kicks off its new era.

