PSG extends lead at the top of French league with 3-1 win against Lyon marred by homophobic chants

PARIS (AP) — Unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain has moved seven points clear at the top of the French league with a 3-1 win against Lyon that was marred and briefly interrupted by homophobic chanting. PSG got off to a great start at the Parc des Princes and led 2-0 after 14 minutes thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé, and Vitinha from the penalty spot. Georges Mikautadze pulled one back for Lyon before the interval. PSG was in control in the second half and Gonzalo Ramos sealed the win in the 88th with an agile finish from close range. Referee Benoît Bastien stopped play in the 53rd minute at the Parc des Princes with host PSG leading 2-1 after the discriminatory chants were heard.

