PSG ends slump with 2-1 win at Nice. Marseille loses 1-0 to Reims

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain snapped a four-game winless run by beating Nice 2-1 in the French league. PSG was missing Kylian Mbappé as he nursed a sore hamstring. The French champion moved 2-0 up midway through the first half with goals from winger Bradley Barcola and 18-year-old defender Yoram Zague. Forward Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back for Nice which is guaranteed to finish in fifth place and play in next season’s Europa League. In the other game Marseille lost 1-0 at Reims.

