PSG eliminated by Bayern Munich in Champions League last 16

MUNICH (AP) — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé will have to wait another year for a chance to win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern Munich contained the World Cup stars and beat PSG 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals 3-0 on aggregate. After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the round-of-16 first leg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — doubled the advantage before Serge Gnabry finished off the scoring at Allianz Stadium. PSG is out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the second year running.

