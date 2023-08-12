PSG draws 0-0 without Mbappe and other stars. Vitinha scores Marseille’s winner

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Marseille's Vitor Oliveira Vitinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Reims at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappe watched from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain began its title defense with a drab 0-0 home draw against Lorient. Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out by new PSG coach Luis Enrique at Parc des Princes. Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff with PSG. Mbappe sat alongside his younger brother Ethan as PSG struggled to break down a well-organized Lorient, which twice went close to scoring. PSG’s new signings Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and forward Goncalo Ramos made little difference. In the earlier game Portugal forward Vitinha scored a second-half winner as Marseille opened its campaign with a 2-1 home win against Reims.

