PSG draws 0-0 without Mbappe and other stars. Vitinha scores Marseille’s winner

PARIS (AP) — Star striker Kylian Mbappe watched from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain began its title defense with a drab 0-0 home draw against Lorient. Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti were all left out by new PSG coach Luis Enrique at Parc des Princes. Mbappe is mired in a contract standoff with PSG. Mbappe sat alongside his younger brother Ethan as PSG struggled to break down a well-organized Lorient, which twice went close to scoring. PSG’s new signings Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and forward Goncalo Ramos made little difference. In the earlier game Portugal forward Vitinha scored a second-half winner as Marseille opened its campaign with a 2-1 home win against Reims.

