PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe signs 2-year contract extension

PARIS (AP) — Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has signed a two-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2026. The 28-year-old Kimpembe came through the club academy and has made 237 appearances for PSG. He has won the French league seven times and the French Cup six times. Kimpembe has made 28 appearances for France and was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2018 but missed last year’s World Cup due to an Achilles tendon injury. He will undergo surgery in the next few days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.