PSG defender Milan Škriniar needs operation on left ankle

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Škriniar will have an operation after dislocating his left ankle. It may rule him out of both legs of the Champions League round-of-16 contest against Real Sociedad. PSG says tests revealed damage to the side of the ankle and that he will have the operation next week in Qatar. The Slovakia international could be out for several weeks. He limped off in the 71st minute of Wednesday’s Champions Trophy win against Toulouse. PSG faces Sociedad on Feb. 14 and March 5.

