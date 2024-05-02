PSG defender Hernandez needs surgery after rupturing ACL and set to miss Euro 2024

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernandez will have surgery after rupturing the ACL on his left knee. It almost certainly rules him out of playing for France at the European Championship. Hernandez was injured on Wednesday night during the Champions League semifinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund. PSG says he underwent a scan and the 28-year-old Hernandez will have surgery in the coming days. Euro 2024 takes place in Germany from June 14. France coach Didier Deschamps names his squad on May 16. Hernandez played just eight minutes at the 2022 World Cup after rupturing the ACL in his right knee.

