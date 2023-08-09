PSG coach Luis Enrique faces tough challenge, with uncertainty over Mbappe and Neymar

PARIS (AP) — Luis Enrique is the eighth coach to take charge of Paris Saint-Germain in 12 years of Qatari ownership of the French club, a hire-and-fire approach which has so far failed to deliver the ultimate goal of winning the Champions League. The former Spain and Barcelona coach signed a two-year contract in July after Christophe Galtier was fired. He faces a dual task in making the side competitive in Europe and providing a more attractive brand of soccer than his predecessors. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Enrique’s arrival will mark the start of a new cycle. First up is a home game against modest Lorient on Saturday night but it remains unclear whether Kylian Mbappe will be in the team.

