PSG coach Galtier denies racism allegations at previous club

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French league club Nice. Galtier added that he will take legal action. RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from Nice’s former director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad. In a statement released by his lawyer to French media, Galtier said he was “stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory” report and said he would take unspecified legal actions.

