PSG coach Enrique reluctant to talk about Mbappé ahead of Champions League clash with Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique seems reluctant to talk about star striker Kylian Mbappé ahead of the Champions League clash with Real Sociedad. Mbappé has been nursing a sore left ankle and was an unused substitute in Saturday’s league game against Lille. Asked if Mbappé is ready to start against Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 contest, Enrique replies with a terse “Yes” at the pre-match news conference. Enrique then adds that “he could have played four days ago if it was a final.” Mbappé’s PSG contract runs out in June and he has yet to say if he will stay. PSG needs his goals after being eliminated from the last 16 five times in the past seven seasons.

