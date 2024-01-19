PSG coach Enrique frets over the state of the field at Orleans before French Cup game

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is worried about the condition of the field for Saturday’s game at Orléans in the French Cup. Orléans plays in the third-tier National league and Enrique wants to view the playing surface before picking his side for the round of 32 match. Enrique says “I don’t want to take any physical risks with the players” and that “it’s the only thing that really worries me.” When Enrique’s side drew 0-0 at Clermont in the French league on Sept. 30 Enrique was unhappy that the playing surface there had been changed shortly before the game.

