PSG beats Toulouse 3-0 and Akliouche double gives Monaco home win over Brest

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain will stay six points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after a labored 3-0 home win over Toulouse. Portuguese midfielder João Neves got the opener after 34 minutes and Lucas Beraldo made it two with six minutes remaining. Vitinha added a third in stoppage time for the defending champion. Earlier Friday, Maghnes Akliouche scored a superb double as Monaco beat Brest 3-2. Akliouche put the home side ahead after five minutes and Aleksandr Golokin doubled its lead 19 minutes later. On-loan Brighton striker Abdallah Sima made it 2-1 early in the second half for Brest but Akliouche restored Monaco’s two-goal advantage. Ludovic Ajorque made it 3-2 in the final minute. Monaco is second behind PSG. Brest sits in 12th.

