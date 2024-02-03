PSG and Real Madrid yet to comment on whether Kylian Mbappé has decided to join Madrid

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have not commented on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season. According to online reports from French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN the 25-year-old Mbappé will join the Spanish giant after his PSG contract runs out at the end of June. When contacted by The Associated Press PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Madrid twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbappé.

