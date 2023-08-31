PSG and Mbappe get tough Champions League draw in group with Milan, Dortmund and Newcastle

MONACO (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain and its star forward Kylian Mbappe landed in the toughest group in the Champions League draw Thursday with former champions AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, plus Newcastle. Bayern Munich’s new signing Harry Kane will return to England to face Manchester United in a group that also includes Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Man United beat Bayern in the 1999 final after an injury-time comeback. Record 14-time champion Real Madrid plays Napoli, Braga and debutant Union Berlin.

