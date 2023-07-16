Przybyłko scores in 90th minute, Fire edge Toronto 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC. Przybyłko used an assist from Miguel Navarro to score his fourth goal of the season. Chris Brady saved one shot to help the Fire (8-7-8) hold Toronto without a goal in three straight matches for the first time in club history. Chicago has two wins and a tie in the last three meetings after going 0-11-3 in the previous 14. Sean Johnson made four saves in his first start for Toronto (3-11-10) since June 10. Johnson left the club to play for the United States in Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

