Pryor lifts Sacred Heart to NCAA Tournament with NEC title

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Ny’Ceara Pryor had 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help Sacred Heart beat FDU 72-60 on Sunday and win the NEC title, earning the school’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2012. Trailing 56-55 with just over 3 minutes left in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Sacred Heart scored the next 10 points, including four by Pryor to take control of the game. Her pullup jumper with the shot clock winding down made it a 63-56 with 1:14 left and the Knights couldn’t recover. Chloe Wilson scored 19 points to lead FDU (24-7), which has never been to the NCAA Tournament. The school last won the NEC in 1992 but there was no automatic bid back then for the conference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.