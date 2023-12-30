Pruitt scores 24, Lipscomb builds 21-point lead in 2nd half and holds off Florida State 78-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Will Pruitt scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, and Lipscomb built a 21-point lead early in the second half and held off Florida State for a 78-75 victory. Florida State trailed 62-41 with 15:53 to play but pulled within 73-70 with 2:06 remaining. Jamir Watkins made a pair of free throws for the Seminoles to cap the scoring with 37 seconds left. Watkins blocked Grant Asman’s layup attempt with 10 seconds remaining, but Darin Green Jr. missed a 3 to end it. Owen McCormack added 13 points for Lipscomb (9-6). Watkins scored 19 points for Florida State (6-6).

