Provinces reject governance change, sparking fears of a “civil war” in New Zealand rugby

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
All Blacks captain Sam Cane leads his team onto the field for the second Bledisloe Rugby test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Cane announced Monday May 13, 2024 that he was retiring from international rugby at the end of the 2024 season. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Baker]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Domestic provinces have overwhelmingly rejected a new governance plan for New Zealand Rugby in a move some observers fear will fracture the national sport along amateur and professional lines. At a special general meeting Thursday, the 26 provincial unions voted down a new governance system which had been recommended by an independent panel and which was favored by the sport’s national organizers. They voted instead for a system which is closer to the status quo and ensures the provinces are represented on the NZR board.

