Provinces reject governance change, sparking fears of a “civil war” in New Zealand rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Domestic provinces have overwhelmingly rejected a new governance plan for New Zealand Rugby in a move some observers fear will fracture the national sport along amateur and professional lines. At a special general meeting Thursday, the 26 provincial unions voted down a new governance system which had been recommended by an independent panel and which was favored by the sport’s national organizers. They voted instead for a system which is closer to the status quo and ensures the provinces are represented on the NZR board.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.