Providence hires Kim English as next men’s basketball coach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence has hired Kim English as its next basketball coach, quickly moving to fill the opening left after Ed Cooley left to take the job at Big East rival Georgetown. Cooley resigned from Providence after 12 seasons. He complied a 242-153 record with the Friars that included seven appearances, but just three March Madness victories. The 34-year-old English becomes the 16th basketball coach in Providence history. He was 34-29 in two seasons at George Mason, leading the Patriots to a 20-13 record this past season. It was the first time the school reached the 20-win milestone since 2016-17. George Mason president Gregory Washington said it would begin a national search to replace English.

