Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A protestor threw papers onto the Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain on Monday.

A protestor wearing blue shirt and cap and a face mask threw what appeared to be pro-Palestinian pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the sixth game of the third set on Margaret Court Arena.

Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after a short delay. Security escorted the protestor away.

__

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.