Protestor chains himself to a goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women’s match

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The start of the women’s European Championship qualifier between Scotland and Israel was delayed after a protestor got onto the field at Hampden Park and chained himself to a goalpost. The protestor was wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “Red Card For Israel.” Policemen and other workers were seen attempting to free the protestor from the post on Friday. Players from both teams were led away from the field having been warming up. The match kicked off about 30 minutes late. It is being played without spectators after a decision was taken to refund ticket holders following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.