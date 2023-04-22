Protesters try to disrupt Scottish Grand National horse race

AYR, Scotland (AP) — Animal rights protesters attempted to disrupt another big horse race on Saturday when several people broke onto the track before the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. As soon as they were on the track, the protesters were tackled by security staff and police and the problem was soon brought under control. Some of the protesters were wearing pink Animal Rising T-shirts. There was an increased security presence due to last week’s protest at the Grand National at Aintree. On that occasion 118 arrests were made by Merseyside Police and Animal Rising protesters were also involved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.