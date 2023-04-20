Protesters not planning to disrupt London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters say they are not planning to disrupt the London Marathon on Sunday after two other big sporting events in Britain were targeted by activists over the past week. Extinction Rebellion is staging a four-day protest outside Parliament Square in London starting on Friday. It has been in talks with marathon director Hugh Brasher since November to ensure minimal disruption on the day of the race. Extinction Rebellion says “it’s our intention to facilitate the marathon to take place smoothly.” Brasher previously said Extinction Rebellion would be asking its activists to “help guard the London Marathon” and called on other environmental groups such as Just Stop Oil to let the race take place free from protests.

