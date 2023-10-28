Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The start of the game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back in the middle of the Cal logo. Police and security approached the group as players from both teams stood and watched. The fans were eventually placed in handcuffs and escorted away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.