Prosecutors seek prison term for former biathlon boss on last day of corruption trial in Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Prosecutors have asked for a prison term of three years and seven months for former world biathlon leader Anders Besseberg. Thursday was the last day of his five-week trial in Norway for alleged corruption. The verdict is due to be read on April 12 at Buskerud District Court. The 77-year-old Besseberg has denied charges relating to accepting bribes, a liaison with a prostitute in Moscow, and favoring Russia in doping cases during more than 20 years as president of the International Biathlon Union. Besseberg tells the court in closing statements he received expensive gifts but “never allowed myself to be corrupted.”

