Prosecutors seek 4-year prison terms for people accused of hanging effigy of Vinícius off bridge

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in the beginning of the year. Prosecutors also want the four of them to pay a combined total of 6,000 euros ($6,490) in damages. The effigy of Vinícius was hanged by the neck on the morning of a match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 26. Prosecutor said the four people belong to a hardcore Atletico fan group that is “ideologically identified with the extreme right.”

