Prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for Dutch player Promes

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Prosecutors have urged a Dutch court to convict Netherlands international Quincy Promes of aggravated assault and sentence him to two years imprisonment for allegedly stabbing his nephew in the knee at a party. Promes, who plays for Russian club Spartak Moscow, was not in court in Amsterdam. He denies the charge. He had initially been charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter or aggravated assault. Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that there was insufficient evidence to uphold the attempted murder or attempted manslaughter charges. The prosecutors did not identify Promes by name in line with Dutch privacy rules.

