Prosecutors reopen investigation into PSG over alleged discrimination in recruiting

The Paris prosecutor’s office is investigating alleged discrimination years ago by PSG following a complaint that scouts from the club illegally profiled potential recruits by their origin. Prosecutors say the investigation was reopened in May. PSG has previously acknowledged that forms with illegal content were used from 2013-18 after reports that scouts were asked by the club to mention the origin of possible recruits according to four categories: “Francais” (French), “Maghrebin” (North African), “Antillais” (West Indian), and “Afrique noire” (Black African). French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.