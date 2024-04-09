Prosecutors drop rape case against ex-Kansas player Arterio Morris, citing insufficient evidence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a felony rape case against former Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris. They cited insufficient evidence on Tuesday while filing a motion in Douglas County District Court to seek its dismissal without prejudice. Morris was charged last August and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program after an incident report came to light detailing an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team along with other residents. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on Aug. 26. Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was subsequently suspended from the team and then dismissed.

