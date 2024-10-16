Prosecution requests jail sentence against soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder in sexual assault case

A French prosecutor has requested a jail sentence of two years and six months, including 18 months suspended, against French soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder after he went on trial for sexually assaulting a woman last month. The prosecutor said the prison term could be served under house arrest and Ben Yedder’s lawyers are confident he will escape jail even if he is convicted, lawyer Marie Roumiantseva told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Ben Yedder remained free ahead of Tuesday’s hearing in the southern city of Nice after he was accused of sexual assault while intoxicated.

