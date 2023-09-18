Prosecuting Spain soccer official Rubiales for World Cup kiss seems illogical, says UEFA president

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion after Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has suggested it seems “completely illogical” to prosecute Spanish soccer official Luis Rubiales for kissing a Women’s World Cup-winning player on the lips without her consent. Spanish state prosecutors are investigating two accusations by Jenni Hermoso against Rubiales. One is for sexual assault over the kiss at the Aug. 20 trophy ceremony and the other for coercion for then pressuring her to defend him. Rubiales appeared in a Madrid court last Friday. Ceferin was a criminal defense lawyer before being elected UEFA president in 2016. He acknowledges to media in his native Slovenia what Rubiales did was inappropriate and not understandable.

