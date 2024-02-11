Pros push 49ers betting lines up in the Super Bowl, but most of the bets still on the Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The early Super Bowl money went on the Chiefs, causing betting lines to drop from 2 or 2 1/2 points to 1 or 1 1/2 points depending on the sportsbook. Then the professional bettors came in big on the 49ers. They pushed the lines back to where they opened. Westgate dropped all the way to a point before the number rebounded to make San Francisco a 2 1/2-point favorite over Kansas City in Sunday’s championship game. The Niners also are 2 1/2-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

