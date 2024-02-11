Pros push 49ers betting lines up in the Super Bowl, but most of the bets still on the Chiefs

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during practice ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The early Super Bowl money went on the Chiefs, causing betting lines to drop from 2 or 2 1/2 points to 1 or 1 1/2 points depending on the sportsbook. Then the professional bettors came in big on the 49ers. They pushed the lines back to where they opened. Westgate dropped all the way to a point before the number rebounded to make San Francisco a 2 1/2-point favorite over Kansas City in Sunday’s championship game. The Niners also are 2 1/2-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

