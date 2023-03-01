Proposal urges FIFA to compensate World Cup labor in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — At an upcoming meeting of national soccer federations FIFA will be urged to compensate migrant workers and families of those who died or were injured on World Cup projects in Qatar. Human rights group Amnesty International says the issue will be raised by Norwegian soccer officials at the FIFA Congress meeting on March 16 in Rwanda. It will be the first post-tournament meeting of more than 200 federations. The Norwegian proposal calls on FIFA to fulfill its policy commitment to provide remedy when it has “caused or contributed to adverse human rights impacts.” In Rwanda FIFA will present its annual report showing financial reserves more than doubled to nearly $4 billion in 2022 because of the World Cup.

