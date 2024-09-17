Prolific Haaland close to goal milestone for Man City and Guardiola expects striker to get better

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland is on the verge of an extraordinary quick scoring milestone for Manchester City. The Norway international is on 99 goals in 103 games for City since joining in the summer of 2022. No. 100 could come against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. City manager Pep Guardiola says “the more games he plays for this club, he will be a better player.” Guardiola says Haaland is free of injury and mentally fresh after having the summer off because Norway didn’t qualify for the European Championship.

