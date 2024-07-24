Projected starting OL Jermaine Eluemunor leaves Giants first camp practice with injury

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is walked off the field by training staff after an injury during NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman and projected starter Jermaine Eluemunor left the New York Giants’ first practice of training camp after sustaining what appeared to be an upper body injury. Eluemunor signed a two-year, $14 million contract as a free agent in March. He was injured Wednesday playing right tackle during an 11-on-11 drill. After being examined twice, he left the field with his left arm in front of his stomach. The Giants had not provided a medical update on the 29-year-old’s condition but said he was hurt after taking a blow to the midsection.

