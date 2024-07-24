Projected starting OL Jermaine Eluemunor leaves Giants first camp practice with arm injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran offensive lineman and projected starter Jermaine Eluemunor left the New York Giants’ first practice of training camp after hurting his left arm. Eluemunor signed a two-year, $14 million contract as a free agent in March. He was injured Wednesday playing right tackle during an 11-on-11 drill. After being examined, he walked to the sideline and was looked at a second time. He left the field with his left arm in front of his stomach, giving the appearance of an arm in a sling. The Giants had not immediately provided a medical update on the 29-year-old’s condition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.