Professional Fighters League takes first step into pay-per-view with Saudi Arabia card

NEW YORK (AP) — The PFL is headed to pay-per-view. The Professional Fighters League will run a Super Fight event Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia .The Professional Fighters League first PPV will showcase talent from the Bellator promotion. PFL recently purchased Bellator. The purchase was a relatively modest $100 million. As part of the deal, PFL will host multiple PPV Super Fight Division pay-per-view events in Saudi Arabia each year. The card features four fights of current PFL Champions vs current Bellator Champions.

