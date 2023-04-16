Profar’s single in 7th ends Castillo’s bid for perfect game

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo lost his bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. Castillo retired the first 18 batters in order with eight strikeouts, but Jurickson Profar led off the seventh with a soft single into left-center field. Kris Bryant followed with an infield single.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.