Profar homers twice, Rockies win 10-1, Pirates 8th loss in 9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jurickson Profar had his first multihomer game in four years, Connor Seabold got his first major league win and the Colorado Rockies routed Pittsburgh 10-1 Tuesday night, sending the Pirates to their eighth loss in nine games.

Profar hit a go-ahead solo homer on a slider from Luis Ortiz (0-1) in the second and followed Ryan McMahon’s two-run triple with a two-run drive off Duane Underwood Jr. that capped a five-run seventh and built a 9-1 lead.

Profar had his third career multihomer game and first since July 17, 2019, for Oakland against Seattle.

Seabold (1-0), a 27-year-old right-hander making his eighth big league start and 15th appearance, allowed one run, three hits and three walks in five innings. He had been 0-4 in his big league career with Boston and Colorado, and he was making his second straight start after seven relief appearances this season.

Ortiz gave up five runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings in his season debut.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates on third base after driving in two runs with a triple off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Duane Underwood during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar Previous Next

Colorado has won seven of nine.

Pittsburgh’s skid has followed a 20-8 start, then Pirates’ best since 1992. The game drew 11,916, a night after 9,596 attended the series opener.

Charlie Blackmon and Randal Grichuk hit back-to-back, two-out RBI singles in a four-run fourth.

Andrew McCutchen hit a tying two-out, run-scoring single in the third, the Pirates’ only hit in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. Carlos Santana stranded the bases-loaded in the fifth with an inning-ending flyout.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: OF Josh Palacios’ contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and he went 0 for 2 in his Pittsburgh, playing right field. … RHP Chase De Jong was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

UP NEXT

RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 1.80) will make his second appearance this season for the Rockies in the series finale Wednesday, opposite Pirates LHP Rich Hill (3-3, 4.54). Senzatela allowed one run on three hits in five innings against the Mets on May 5 in his first start since surgery in September to repair a torn ACL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.