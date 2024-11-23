Proctor throws for 4 TDs, runs for 3; Dartmouth claims share if Ivy crown with 56-28 win over Brown

HANOVER, N.H, (AP) — Jackson Proctor threw four touchdown passes and ran for three more, including a 75-yard dash in the third quarter, as Dartmouth earned a share of the Ivy League championship for the second-straight season after a 56-28 win over Brown. Harvard entered the day in first place, but lost to Yale, 34-29, to create a three-way tie for the title with Columbia, a 17-9 winner over Cornell. Dartmouth (8-2, 5-2) has won the Ivy League crown 22 times and captured four of the last five. Harvard earned its 19th all-time title while Columbia claims a share for just the second time in school history.

