Proctor, Jones lead Dartmouth past Fordham 45-13 in Big Green opener

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jackson Proctor threw for two touchdowns, one to Q Jones, who also had a rushing score, and Dartmouth opened its football season with a 45-13 win over Fordham. The Big Green took a 24-0 at the half with Jones scoring both of his touchdowns in the first quarter. Jones capped the first drive of the game with a 40-yard burst up the middle and capped an 86-yard drive with a 19-yard connection with Proctor. Jones ran for 86 yards. Proctor, who was 14-of-18 passing for 185 yards with an interception, also found Chris Corbo for a touchdown in the second quarter. Jack Capaldi was 23-of-43 passing for Fordham with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cole Thornton.

