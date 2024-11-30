Proctor, Flagg help No. 11 Duke regroup from Kansas loss by beating Seattle 70-48

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored 13 points and No. 11 Duke held Seattle to 21.3% shooting in Friday night’s 70-48 win. Freshman Cooper Flagg added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils. Duke led by a dozen at halftime then held the Redhawks scoreless for the first eight minutes after the break blow it open. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had nine points and 12 rebounds to for the Redhawks. Seattle made 10 of 47 shots. Duke scored the first 13 points after halftime while Seattle missed its first 13 second-half shots.

