Proctor, Dartmouth takes down Penn in 20-17 win

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jackson Proctor threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and Dartmouth continued its mastery over Penn beating the Quakers 20-17. Trailing 14-10 at halftime, Proctor helped lead a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Scott. The big play of the drive came on third-and-1 at midfield when Q Jones ran for 33 yards yards. Jones finished 48 yards rushing on four carries and caught a pass for three yards. Penn took its last lead before halftime when Malachi Hosley ran it in from the 1 to conclude a 10-play, 69-yard drive that made it 14-10 for the Quakers.

