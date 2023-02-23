Problems for Aston Martin as F1 pre-season testing begins

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One has begun three days of testing ahead of the new season and Aston Martin almost immediately ran into a reliability issue. The session at the Bahrain International Circuit had barely started when Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt on the track on his first run for Aston Martin. The session was red-flagged and Drugovich’s car was taken away on a truck under a cover to prevent other teams from taking notes on its design.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.