Probe into corruption at Spanish soccer federation expanded to include Rubiales’ successor

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court says the investigation into corruption inside the Spanish soccer federation under former president Luis Rubiales has been expanded to include his successor, Pedro Rocha. The investigating judge decided to officially consider Rocha under investigation after hearing testimony from him. Rocha took over as interim federation president after Rubiales stepped down in September, weeks after he kissed a player without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony. Rocha resigned from his interim post last week upon announcing that he would run in upcoming elections for the federation presidency. He says his “conscience is clear.”

